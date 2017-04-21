Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Probable bench warmer Friday
Spooner is likely to be scratched from Game 5 against the Senators on Friday, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.
Spooner reportedly was omitted from line rushes at morning skate, hence the feeling that he won't play in his hometown for a must-win playoff match. The 25-year-old produced a pair of assists in consecutive overtime losses during this Round 1 series, but he's otherwise struggled with a minus-2 rating. Spooner will be a restricted free agent this summer and thus is no lock to stay with the B's. In fact, if the Bruins lose this next one, he may find himself in a new sweater in 2017-18.
