The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to Spooner, CSN New England reports.

While it remains to be seen whether Spooner is in the Bruins' long-term plans, the team has predictably retained his rights after protecting him in the recent expansion draft. There's plenty of speculation that the 25-year-old forward will be moved in advance of the 2017-18 season and we suspect there will be a fair degree of interest in Spooner, who brings speed and a knack for playmaking to the table. The 2010 second-rounder is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which he recorded 11 goals and 39 points in 78 games for the Bruins.