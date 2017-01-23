Spooner skated on the Bruins' fourth line at practice Monday.

Spooner has the speed and skill to be an impact player on offense when he is on, but with just one helper over his last six games, it's clear that he's not in one of of those stretches. Perhaps some work on the Bruins' energy line will help spark Spooner, but until the production returns, he'll be a speculative fantasy play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola