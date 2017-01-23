Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Skates on fourth line at practice
Spooner skated on the Bruins' fourth line at practice Monday.
Spooner has the speed and skill to be an impact player on offense when he is on, but with just one helper over his last six games, it's clear that he's not in one of of those stretches. Perhaps some work on the Bruins' energy line will help spark Spooner, but until the production returns, he'll be a speculative fantasy play.
More News
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Streak at five games and seven points•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Stays hot with two third-period goals•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Tallies two points in loss to Hurricanes•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Scores overtime winning goal•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Works on fourth line•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Nets one with deflection•