Spooner scored twice in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Spooner scored both of his goals in the third period. His first one broke a 2-2 tie with 3:53 to play, and his second was an empty-netter to seal the victory. The 24-year-old forward has piled up three goals and three assists during his current four-game point streak.

