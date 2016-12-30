Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Stays hot with two third-period goals
Spooner scored twice in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
Spooner scored both of his goals in the third period. His first one broke a 2-2 tie with 3:53 to play, and his second was an empty-netter to seal the victory. The 24-year-old forward has piled up three goals and three assists during his current four-game point streak.
More News
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Tallies two points in loss to Hurricanes•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Scores overtime winning goal•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Works on fourth line•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Nets one with deflection•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Finds scoresheet in second straight outing•
-
Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Mans the middle at practice Monday•