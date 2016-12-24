Spooner recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on net in a 3-2 defeat to the Hurricanes on Friday.

He scored at even strength, and his assist came on the power play. Spooner now has two goals and seven points in 13 games this month, but overall, he has still been a pretty big disappointment. After 49 points last season, Spooner enters the Christmas break with 15 in 35 games.