Kuraly practiced with the Providence Bruins on Tuesday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

With the NHL's Bruins bumped from the playoffs, Kuraly joins the minor-league affiliate in the midst of a Round 1 postseason series with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The New York native was the hero in Game 5 against the Senators, scoring two goals -- including the game-winner in overtime. He'll be someone to watch late in redraft leagues next fall.

