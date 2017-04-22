Kuraly came up huge in Game 5 on Friday, sinking the final two goals -- including the double-overtime game-winner -- to avoid elimination from the Senators in the conference quarterfinals.

Nothing like a confidence booster for the rookie playing in just his 11th NHL contest and third of the postseason. Kuraly even had a goal that promoted an official review but was overturned. He'll hope to perform more magic in Game 6 at home Sunday.

