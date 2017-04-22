Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Sinks two goals to help B's avoid elimination
Kuraly came up huge in Game 5 on Friday, sinking the final two goals -- including the double-overtime game-winner -- to avoid elimination from the Senators in the conference quarterfinals.
Nothing like a confidence booster for the rookie playing in just his 11th NHL contest and third of the postseason. Kuraly even had a goal that promoted an official review but was overturned. He'll hope to perform more magic in Game 6 at home Sunday.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...