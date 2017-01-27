Schaller heads into the NHL All-Star break with six goals and 13 points to go along with a minus-6 rating over the course of 46 games.

Schaller has provided the Bruins with some useful depth up front this season, though he's ideally suited for a bottom-six role with the team. The 26-year-old could, however, merit occasional attention in daily formats in situations in which he moves into top-six duty due to injuries, but overall, Schaller's upside on offense remains modest, with the 6-foot-2, 219-pounder having logged just 18 points over the course of 81 career NHL contests to date.