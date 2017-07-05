Bruins' Tim Schaller: Signs one-year deal with Bruins

Schaller signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Schaller, who just completed his third season in the NHL, is coming off a career-year with Boston, where he played in 59 games and notched seven goals and seven assists. He'll likely need to see more time on the ice to become a viable fantasy option, but the Bruins like what they've seen from the 26-year-old forward and will give him another shot.

