Bruins' Tim Schaller: Snipes shortie in Game 2
Schaller netted a shorthanded goal Saturday in a Boston's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.
It was just his third game back from injury. Schaller isn't an offensive player -- he's the epitome of a guy who's better on the ice than in the fantasy arena.
