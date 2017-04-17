Cross worked on a pairing with John-Michael Liles at Monday's morning skate.

With the Bruins' blue line already ailing and Colin Miller a game-time decision, either Cross or Matt Grzelcyk could draw into the B's lineup for Monday's Game 3 against Ottawa. Cross logged 12 goals and 35 points in 74 games for AHL Providence this past season, easily his best campaign as a pro, but if the 27-year-old does suit up for the big club Monday, he'd be a speculative fantasy play, given the modest upside on offense he previously displayed in the minors.

