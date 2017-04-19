Bruins' Tommy Cross: In line to give way to Colin Miller
With Colin Miller in line to return to action, Cross is slated to be the odd man out in the Bruins' blue line mix for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
With the team's blue line hit hard by injuries, Cross drew into the B's lineup Monday against the Sens, logging a helper over 13:08 worth of ice time. With Miller now expected to return to action, Cross is slated to revert to reserve status.
