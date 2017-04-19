With Colin Miller in line to return to action, Cross is slated to be the odd man out in the Bruins' blue line mix for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

With the team's blue line hit hard by injuries, Cross drew into the B's lineup Monday against the Sens, logging a helper over 13:08 worth of ice time. With Miller now expected to return to action, Cross is slated to revert to reserve status.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...