With Colin Miller in line to return to action, Cross is slated to be the odd man out in the Bruins' blue line mix for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

With the team's blue line hit hard by injuries, Cross drew into the B's lineup Monday against the Sens, logging a helper over 13:08 worth of ice time. With Miller now expected to return to action, Cross is slated to revert to reserve status.