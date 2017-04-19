With Colin Miller in line to return to action, Cross is slated to be the odd man out in the Bruins' blue-line mix for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

With the team's defensive corps hit hard by injuries, Cross drew into the B's lineup Monday against the Sens, logging a helper over 13:08 worth of ice time. He'll now watch from the press box unless or until another injury opens up a lineup slot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...