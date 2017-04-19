With Colin Miller in line to return to action, Cross is slated to be the odd man out in the Bruins' blue-line mix for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

With the team's defensive corps hit hard by injuries, Cross drew into the B's lineup Monday against the Sens, logging a helper over 13:08 worth of ice time. He'll now watch from the press box unless or until another injury opens up a lineup slot.