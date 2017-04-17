Cross was summoned from AHL Providence ahead of Monday's Game 3 against the Senators on an emergency basis.

Cross took part in the club's morning skate and was paried with John-Michael Liles, potentially signifying he will join the lineup Monday. The 27-year-old blueliner has played in just three NHL games so far in his career, but he did produce 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) over 74 contests with AHL Providence this year. Even if he does draw in, it's unlikely Cross will see enough ice time to warrant ownership in the majority of playoff pools.