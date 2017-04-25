Krug told reporters Tuesday that it was a knee injury that caused him to miss the final game of the regular season, as well as the Bruins' entire postseason run.

The severity of Krug's knee ailment has not been revealed, but considering he was skating prior to Boston's elimination from the playoffs, it would appear for the moment that he avoided a serious injury. Krug posted career highs in assists (43) and points (51) in his fourth full season with the Bruins, but also showed a career-worst minus-10 rating. Assuming he works on his defensive game in the offseason, he could soon be one of the NHL's elite blueliners.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...