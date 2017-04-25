Krug told reporters Tuesday that it was a knee injury that caused him to miss the final game of the regular season, as well as the Bruins' entire postseason run.

The severity of Krug's knee ailment has not been revealed, but considering he was skating prior to Boston's elimination from the playoffs, it would appear for the moment that he avoided a serious injury. Krug posted career highs in assists (43) and points (51) in his fourth full season with the Bruins, but also showed a career-worst minus-10 rating. Assuming he works on his defensive game in the offseason, he could soon be one of the NHL's elite blueliners.