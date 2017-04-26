Krug, who missed all six of the Bruins' playoff games, revealed that he was dealing with an MCL strain in his right knee, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Krug's postseason absence was noticeable, with his puck-moving ability and power play prowess greatly missed by the Bruins. Given that he noted upon the completion of the team's first-round playoff loss to the Senators (in six games) that he may have been able to suit up if the series had gone to a Game 7, it's safe to assume that Krug should be fully fit by the next time the B's take the ice. Signed with Boston through the 2019-20 campaign, Krug is set to reprise his key role on the Boston back line in 2017-18. In 81 regular season tilts, the 26-year-old logged eight goals and a fantasy-friendly 51 points to go along with 37 PIM and a minus-10 rating.