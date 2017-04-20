Bruins' Torey Krug: Doubtful for Game 5
Krug (lower body) is not expected to play Friday's Game 5 in Ottawa.
The dynamic defenseman went down with the injury two weeks ago, and is yet to take part in practice. This fact seems to imply that Krug may not be able to go at any point in the series, which would be a huge blow to the Bruins who trail the Sens 3-1. Rookie Charlie McAvoy has been remarkable while filling a role similar to Krug's as a puck-moving defenseman and powerplay distributor, but without Krug, the Bruins are forced to use lower quality options like Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles during the most important time of the season.
