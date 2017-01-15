Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends goal streak to three games
Krug extended his goal streak to three games Saturday with a goal and an assist in a win over Philadelphia.
He has five points (three goals, two helpers) in those three games and 14 points in his last 12 games. Krug has rebounded nicely following a slow start to the season -- he was held without a point in his first nine games, but now has 28 in 46. Krug is a mandatory play right now. Use him well.
