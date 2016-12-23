Krug picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-1 win over Florida.

Krug had been struggling to hit the scoresheet throughout December -- just four assists scattered over 11 games -- but he's generally been firing pucks on net with regularity. Even though he didn't register a shot on goal Thursday, Krug has 106 in 36 games this season. Only Brent Burns and Aaron Ekblad have taken more shots from the blue line, and Krug continues to play an integral role in the Boston power play. He'll start breaking through for more goals soon enough.