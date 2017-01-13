Krug found twine for the second consecutive contest (and the third time this season) in Thursday's loss to Nashville, scoring an unassisted power-play goal.

It was Boston's lone goal on the night. The hockey gods are finally starting to reward Krug, who had only five goals on his last 365 shots dating back to the start of last year before he broke through Tuesday against the Blues. He stayed productive even when he wasn't putting the puck in the net, so now that he's gaining some confidence from getting the monkey off his back, fantasy owners should expect a strong run down the stretch.