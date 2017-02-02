Krug logged a team-high 24:49 worth of ice time (including 3:46 on the power play) in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Through 54 games, Krug has recorded four goals and 31 points to go along with a minus-10 rating. The mobile blueliner is one of six Bruins to have suited up for all of the team's games, which is notable, given that Krug underwent a shoulder procedure this past offseason. With consistent power play time and his willingness to fire the puck (151 shots to date), Krug should continue to be a solid fantasy contributor down the stretch, especially if he keeps his plus/minus numbers in check.