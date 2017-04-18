Krug (lower body) was not spotted at Tuesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

The same applies to fellow blueliner Adam McQuaid, with the duo thus unlikely to suit up Wednesday night against the Senators, barring a sudden turn of events in advance of the contest. Though young Charlie McAvoy has provided the team's defensive corps with a lift in the postseason, Krug's puck-moving ability and power play prowess have definitely been missed by the Bruins, who are now down 2-1 to Sens in their first-round series.