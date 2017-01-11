Krug notched a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over St. Louis.

He's been about as productive a blueliner as you'll see in recent weeks, netting 11 points in his last 10 games, with five of those on the man advantage. Krug hasn't been shooting too much -- he's taken one or zero shots in six of those 10 contests, including Tuesday -- but that's not stopping him from being highly productive anyway. He's only been rewarded with two goals on 122 shots this season, so he should see a few more pucks cross the line in the second half as his stats normalize.

