Bruins' Torey Krug: Remains day-to-day ahead of Game 3
Krug (lower body) continues to sport the day-to-day label as Monday's Game 3 tilt against the Senators inches closer.
Krug has missed each of the team's last three contests with the lower-body ailment and there's nothing at this point to suggest his return is on tap. Another update on his status should arise on game day, but his absence, along with a trio of other injured defensemen, could force the Bruins to look to Providence for additional depth along the blue line.
