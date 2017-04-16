Krug (lower body) continues to sport the day-to-day label as Monday's Game 3 tilt against the Senators inches closer.

Krug has missed each of the team's last three contests with the lower-body ailment and there's nothing at this point to suggest his return is on tap. Another update on his status should arise on game day, but his absence, along with a trio of other injured defensemen, could force the Bruins to look to Providence for additional depth along the blue line.