Krug (lower body) won't play in Monday's playoff game against the Senators, the Boston Globe reports.

With Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid also sidelined and Colin Miller iffy for Monday's contest, Tommy Cross or Matt Grzelcyk could join the B's blue line mix for Game 3 of the team's first-round series against Ottawa. Though Krug is considered day-to-day at this stage, we'd be surprised if Boston's top puck-moving defender ended up being a lineup option for Wednesday's Game 4.