Bruins' Torey Krug: Remains sidelined
Krug (lower body) won't play in Monday's playoff game against the Senators, the Boston Globe reports.
With Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid also sidelined and Colin Miller iffy for Monday's contest, Tommy Cross or Matt Grzelcyk could join the B's blue line mix for Game 3 of the team's first-round series against Ottawa. Though Krug is considered day-to-day at this stage, we'd be surprised if Boston's top puck-moving defender ended up being a lineup option for Wednesday's Game 4.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Remains day-to-day ahead of Game 3•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Shaping up to miss Game 2•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Won't play in Game 1•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Unlikely to play in postseason opener•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Out for regular-season finale•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Won't finish Thursday's game•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...