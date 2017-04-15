Bruins' Torey Krug: Shaping up to miss Game 2
Krug (lower body) is projected to miss Game 2 against the Senators on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
The Bruins are hobbled on the blue line with Krug, Colin Miller (lower body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) all trying to work their way past their respective ailments. As a result, this latest report indicates that we should expect Joe Morrow to fill in for Miller, and prospect Charlie McAvoy should continue occupying Krug's spot on the top pair with Zdeno Chara.
