Krug (lower body) is not slated to play Wednesday night against the Senators, the Bruins' official site reports.

Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid also remain out, though the banged up Boston blue line will at least be bolstered Wednesday by the expected return of Colin Miller. Consider Krug day-to-day as Friday's Game 5 in Ottawa approaches, but we're not especially optimistic that he'll be back for that contest.

