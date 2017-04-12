Bruins' Torey Krug: Won't play in Game 1
Krug (lower body) didn't make the trip to Ottawa in advance of Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
That also applies to fellow defender Brandon Carlo, though coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that either or both could potentially meet the team between Games 1 and 2 of this first-round series if they're deemed ready. The duo's absence is a tough hit to the Bruins' blue-line depth to start the postseason, but there's hope that heralded prospect Charlie McAvoy can help fill the void.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Unlikely to play in postseason opener•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Out for regular-season finale•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Won't finish Thursday's game•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Two power-play points insufficient in loss•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Picks up two more helpers•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Records three assists in victory•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...