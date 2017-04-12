Krug (lower body) didn't make the trip to Ottawa in advance of Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

That also applies to fellow defender Brandon Carlo, though coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that either or both could potentially meet the team between Games 1 and 2 of this first-round series if they're deemed ready. The duo's absence is a tough hit to the Bruins' blue-line depth to start the postseason, but there's hope that heralded prospect Charlie McAvoy can help fill the void.

