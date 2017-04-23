Krug (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against Ottawa.

Krug missed the season finale and hasn't slotted into any playoff games yet, but according to head coach Bruce Cassidy said he's "getting closer" to returning. Krug's 51 points in 81 games prove he's a talented offensive defenseman, so his continued absence has been a major detriment for the Bruins.

