Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows four goals in Game 3 loss

Rask saved just 28 of 32 shots during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.

The Boston backstop also allowed four goals in Game 2, and the Bruins now trail the series 2-1. Rask has underwhelmed with an .869 save percentage in the two losses after stopping 26 of 27 shots in Game 1, and with the Boston defense corps missing a number of key cogs, slowing down the Ottawa offense has proved difficult. This could easily continue to be a back-and-forth series, though, and Rask will look to tie the series on home ice Wednesday.