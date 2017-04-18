Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows four goals in Game 3 loss

Rask saved just 28 of 32 shots during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.

The Boston backstop also allowed four goals in Game 2, and the Bruins now trail the series 2-1. Rask has underwhelmed with an .869 save percentage in the two losses after stopping 26 of 27 shots in Game 1, and with the Boston defense corps missing a number of key cogs, slowing down the Ottawa offense has proved difficult. This could easily continue to be a back-and-forth series, though, and Rask will look to tie the series on home ice Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...