Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows single tally in tough-luck loss

Rask saved 26 of 27 shots during Wednesday's Game 4 loss to Ottawa.

This was a solid outing from Rask, and an important bounce-back showing after allowing four goals in consecutive games. The offense let him down Wednesday, though. Facing elimination, the veteran backstop will need to have another solid performance to force the series back to Boston for a Game 6.

