Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Allows two goals in loss to Devils

Rask saved 23 of 25 shots during Monday's loss to New Jersey.

The 29-year-old veteran entered the game in the midst of a bounce-back season and sporting an impressive 19 wins, .929 save percentage and 1.92 GAA. However, Rask has seen his save percentage drop and GAA climb in each of the past two months, and it isn't out of the question to expect negative regression to continue taking a toll on his numbers. Fielding offers to capitalize on Rask's strong start to the season could pay off handsomely, but he's also the unquestioned starter and can reward if you're selective with his opponents. While you shouldn't expect Rask to maintain his current ratios through the end of the year, he isn't a must-move asset, either.