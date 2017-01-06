Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Beaten four times in loss to Oilers

Rask stopped just 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

Patrick Maroon scored his first career hat trick against Rask, helping the Oilers become the fourth team in the last month to put four goals up on the Finn. The season stats still look shiny, but it's been a story of two seasons for Rask. He's been worse than mediocre over his last 13 starts -- in that time, he's gone 6-5-2 with a .903 save percentage. That's quite a big difference from the 13-4-1 record and .941 save mark the 29-year-old put up in his first 18 outings.