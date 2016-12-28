Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Can't stop Blue Jackets' streak

Rask allowed four goals on 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

You can't fault Rask in this one, as it seems the whole league is losing to Columbus lately. The 29-year-old is still one of the top netminders in the NHL, but he has been pulled early recently and now allowed four tallies for the third time in December. He may be slipping a tad, but you're still trotting out the 2005 No. 21 pick when he's protecting the blue paint.