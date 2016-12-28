Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Can't stop Blue Jackets' streak
Rask allowed four goals on 22 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
You can't fault Rask in this one, as it seems the whole league is losing to Columbus lately. The 29-year-old is still one of the top netminders in the NHL, but he has been pulled early recently and now allowed four tallies for the third time in December. He may be slipping a tad, but you're still trotting out the 2005 No. 21 pick when he's protecting the blue paint.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 29, gets back in win column•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Thursday against Florida•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gives up three before taking seat•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Tuesday against Islanders•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Records third shutout versus Kings•