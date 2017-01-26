Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Defending net Thursday

Rask will make his ninth straight start Thursday against the visiting Penguins.

Rask isn't experiencing the type of proficiency that he enjoyed earlier in the season, even though his defense has been doing all it can to help him out -- Rask hasn't faced more than 27 shots in a game since Dec. 29, but has only a 5-5-1 record over that span to show for it. Even when Rask is good, he still sometimes records losses because the 23rd ranked Bruins offense averages only 2.45 goals per game, providing very little support for him. It might not get easier Thursday either, as Pittsburgh averages a league-leading 3.55 goals per game.