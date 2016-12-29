Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Defending net Thursday
Rask will tend twine for Thursday night's game in Buffalo.
After a hot start to the season, Rask has looked considerably less stellar of late, allowing three or more goals in six of his last nine starts, although he did manage to save face with a shutout on Dec. 18 against Los Angeles. The Finnish backstop will look to turn it around against a Sabres squad that averages only 2.18 goals per game, good for 28th in the league.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 31 in comeback win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Can't stop Blue Jackets' streak•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 29, gets back in win column•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Thursday against Florida•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gives up three before taking seat•