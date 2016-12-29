Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Defending net Thursday

Rask will tend twine for Thursday night's game in Buffalo.

After a hot start to the season, Rask has looked considerably less stellar of late, allowing three or more goals in six of his last nine starts, although he did manage to save face with a shutout on Dec. 18 against Los Angeles. The Finnish backstop will look to turn it around against a Sabres squad that averages only 2.18 goals per game, good for 28th in the league.