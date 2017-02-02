Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Downplays groin injury

Rask is downplaying the groin injury he suffered in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals, CSN New England reports. "Yeah, I'm alright. I just popped my groin a little bit," Rask noted after the game. "But it's nothing major."

Rask's words seem reassuring, but it remains to be seen if the issue leads to any soreness that could impact his availability for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. We'll consider Rask day-to-day in advance of the contest, but it's worth noting that the team's next game after that isn't until Feb. 9, so the Bruins could elect to play it safe with their top goalie, with a light schedule on tap in the short term.