Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Game 1 start
Rask is slated to start Wednesday's playoff opener against the Senators, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
As long as Rask remains healthy, confirmation of his playoff starting status figures to be a mere formality. In the regular season, Rask recorded a 37-20-5 record to go along with a 2.23 GAA, .915 save percentage and eight shutouts in 65 appearances. Supporting Rask's case as a first-round option in postseason formats is that he finished up strong down the stretch, logging a stellar .971 save percentage with two shutouts over his last six outings. Moreover, CSN New England relays that Rask has the second-highest save percentage (.936) among goalies with at least 10 playoff games played since 2013. From a matchup point of view, the Bruins approach Game 1 against Ottawa with a banged-up blue line that will welcome blue-chip prospect Charlie McAvoy to the fold, while the Sens averaged 2.51 goals for and 2.56 goals against per game in 2016-17.
