Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Monday start

Rask is slated to start Monday's game against the Islanders.

Rask, who will square off against Thomas Greiss, is clearly past Thursday's injury scare, which saw the B's top goalie absorb a shot to his throat area. Rask checks into action Monday with a 1.98 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 35 games to date. He'll take aim at an Isles squad that has dropped four of five decisions, including a 7-4 loss to Carolina on Saturday.