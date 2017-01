Rask will start between the posts Saturday against the Panthers.

Rask will look to collect his eighth win in his last 15 games when he makes his sixth consecutive start since Dec. 27 against Columbus. The Finnish netminder should have a good opportunity to produce for fantasy owners as he'll face a Panthers' offense that averages 2.30 goals per contest, 26th in the NHL, and has lost 11 of their last 17 games.