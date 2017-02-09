Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws start Thursday

Rask will defend the crease for Thursday night's showdown with the Sharks.

Rask gets the nod despite poor showings in his last two starts -- he allowed nine goals on just 36 shots total for a hideous .750 save percentage in the two losses. Coach Bruce Cassidy could consider benching the Finnish keeper, but the recently recalled Anton Khudobin isn't exactly a better option and should probably only be deployed on an as-needed basis. Rask will look to turn it around against a San Jose squad that ranks 15th in the league with 2.70 goals per game.