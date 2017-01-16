Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Exits early after allowing three goals to Islanders

Rask allowed three goals on 15 shots and was pulled after the second period of Monday's loss to the Islanders.

Rask entered the game with a mediocre 9-5-2 record, .905 save percentage and 2.42 GAA through his previous 17 appearances, and continued his inconsistent play Monday. He's now allowed three or more goals in half his past 18 outings, and his save percentage has dropped and GAA has climbed in each of the past three months. Rask is still an excellent fantasy asset and a fringe No. 1 goalie in all seasonal settings, you just shouldn't expect him to return to stringing together consistent top-tier showings like he did earlier in his career and at the start of this season.