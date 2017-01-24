Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Feels healthy ahead of Tuesday's game

Rask (migraines) is ready to play Tuesday against Detroit, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

This isn't a confirmation of a start, but with the Bruins currently carrying two goaltenders he will almost definitely be in uniform for Tuesday's game. Rask has been evaluated by doctors since leaving Sunday's loss to the Penguins, and has not been seen on the ice since then. If Rask is able to start, he will be taking on a Detroit team that ranks 23rd in the league in scoring and will be without top-six forwards Dylan Larkin and Thomas Vanek. Stay posted for a further update on Rask's status leading up to puck drop.