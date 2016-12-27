Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest

Rask will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against Columbus, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

Rask was razor-sharp in his last start, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers. The 29-year-old backstop will look to pick up his 18th win of the season in a nightmare matchup with a seemingly-unstoppable Blue Jackets team that has won 12 consecutive games.