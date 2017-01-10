Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's game

Rask will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against St. Louis.

Rask was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 25 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-0 shutout victory over the Panthers on Saturday. The Finnish goaltender will look to pick up his 21st win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Blues team that is 16-4-4 at home this season.