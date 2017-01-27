Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets vengeance on Penguins

Rask allowed three goals on 22 shots against Pittsburgh on Thursday, though he still came away with a 4-3 victory.

The Finn entered the first intermission in a 2-0 hole, but he was mostly able to lock it down thereafter while the Bruins rallied in the second frame, taking a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Rask just took a loss to these same Penguins four games ago despite posting a sharper stat line, so it's nice for his fantasy owners to see him turn the tables; still, he's got only an .872 save mark over his last seven outings.