Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets win in first game following scare

Rask made 21 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Two of the goals came on the power play. Rask is no worse for wear after being forced from Thursday's game after he took a puck to the throat area. He picked right up where he left off and now has five wins in his last eight starts.

