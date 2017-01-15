Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets win in first game following scare
Rask made 21 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
Two of the goals came on the power play. Rask is no worse for wear after being forced from Thursday's game after he took a puck to the throat area. He picked right up where he left off and now has five wins in his last eight starts.
