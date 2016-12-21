Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gives up three before taking seat

Rask gave up three goals on 13 shots before getting pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Rask's last start ended in a shutout, which makes his short leash slightly surprising. The 29-year-old has been one of the best netminders in the league this year, as he entered Tuesday with a 16-5-3 record, 1.82 GAA and .932 save percentage. It's safe to assume that this is a one-off occasion, so look for a bounce-back performance against the offensively challenged Panthers on Thursday.