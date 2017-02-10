Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Holds off Sharks in home win

Rask gave up three goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 victory over visiting San Jose on Thursday.

This wasn't Rask's finest stat line, but mostly because of a garbage-time goal scored by Sharks rookie Timo Meier with just 2:37 remaining. That spoiled the Finn's effort to break a streak of five consecutive sub-.900 save marks. Unfortunately, that's only been the latest trouble in a slump that's now reached a month in length; Rask's last 13 appearances have resulted in a brutal .853 save percentage.