Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for pivotal Game 5

Rask will start between the pipes in Friday's Game 5 against the Senators, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty reports.

Rask was razor-sharp in Game 4, turning aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered his third consecutive loss to the Senators due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in Friday and help his team force a Game 6 in Boston.

